Onion prices skyrocket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prices of onion are soaring for the past few weeks. Now the price of onion has reached to Rs 100 per kg.

Rapid rise in onion prices began in the first week of October. Onions are being sold at Rythu Bazars at Rs 80 to 90 kg per kg.

The cause behind the rise in prices could be because the supply has been affected from Maharashtra and Karnataka. Crop is damaged due to heavy rains.

Traders of Mahboob Gunj, Malakpet told that the supply of onion has been affected as the onion crop of Kurnool, Mahboob Nagar and Karnataka was damaged due to heavy rains.

Source: Siasat news