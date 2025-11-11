Open residential plots in Hyderabad to be auctioned online on Nov 17, 18

Hyderabad: The auction of open residential plots located near Hyderabad is going to be held on Monday, November 17 and Tuesday, November 18.

It will also include plots in Thorrur, Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda.

Auction of open residential plots in Hyderabad

In the city, the plots are located in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda. A total of 38 plots in these areas will go for auction on Tuesday.

The auction for the residential plots in Hyderabad will be held from 2 pm onwards on Tuesday.

The plots measure from 200 to 1000 square yards. The starting price is from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per square yard.

For the auction, the EMD amount is Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000 for plots in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda respectively.

Plots in other areas

Apart from open residential plots in Hyderabad, those in Thorrur will also be made available in the auction which will be held from November 17.

In Thorrur, the 125 plots are from 200 to 500 square yards and the starting price per square yard is Rs 25,000.

As per the information provided on the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha website, the plots are 100 percent encumbrance free and have a clear title owned by Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited.

Moreover, Thorrur is located near ORR and Adibatla IT corridor, while Bahadurpally is located adjacent to ORR, and Kurmalguda is near RGI airport, RCI and ORR.

For more details, those who are interested in the auction of open plots can visit the official website.