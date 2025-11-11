Open residential plots in Hyderabad to be auctioned online on Nov 17, 18

The plots measure from 200 to 1000 square yards.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th November 2025 1:28 pm IST
Hyderabad: HMDA cancels 10 Mokila Phase-1 bids for non-payment of deposits
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The auction of open residential plots located near Hyderabad is going to be held on Monday, November 17 and Tuesday, November 18.

It will also include plots in Thorrur, Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda.

Auction of open residential plots in Hyderabad

In the city, the plots are located in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda. A total of 38 plots in these areas will go for auction on Tuesday.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The auction for the residential plots in Hyderabad will be held from 2 pm onwards on Tuesday.

The plots measure from 200 to 1000 square yards. The starting price is from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per square yard.

For the auction, the EMD amount is Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000 for plots in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda respectively.

Plots in other areas

Apart from open residential plots in Hyderabad, those in Thorrur will also be made available in the auction which will be held from November 17.

In Thorrur, the 125 plots are from 200 to 500 square yards and the starting price per square yard is Rs 25,000.

As per the information provided on the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha website, the plots are 100 percent encumbrance free and have a clear title owned by Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited.

Germanten Hospital

Moreover, Thorrur is located near ORR and Adibatla IT corridor, while Bahadurpally is located adjacent to ORR, and Kurmalguda is near RGI airport, RCI and ORR.

For more details, those who are interested in the auction of open plots can visit the official website.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th November 2025 1:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button