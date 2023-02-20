Operation Dost: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacrts with NDRF personnel

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th February 2023 11:05 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with NDRF personnel involved in Operation Dost in Türkiye and Syria, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)
