Operation to capture wild gaur succeeds in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru : Despite opposition from environmentalists and animal rights activists, the Karnataka Forest Department has successfully carried out “Operation Gaur” in Chikkamagaluru on the evening of Monday, May 18, to control the increasing menace of wild gaurs that had created panic among farmers and local residents in the region.

In what is being described as the first such operation in South India, forest officials successfully captured one massive wild gaur out of the three animals that had been repeatedly straying into villages and agricultural lands, causing extensive crop damage and fear among people. The operation, which was conducted over the last two days, has drawn appreciation from local residents and farmers who had been demanding immediate action from authorities.

According to forest officials, the captured gaur was safely relocated from the conflict zone in Chikkamagaluru to the Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari area in Shivamogga under expert supervision. The transportation process was carried out carefully to avoid stress or injury to the animal.

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The mission involved a coordinated effort by forest department personnel, veterinarians, and trained elephant squads. Officials reportedly used captive elephants during the operation to control and safely guide the gaur before tranquilising and shifting it to another forest area.

Soon after learning about the successful operation, T. D. Rajegowda visited the spot and congratulated the forest staff for executing the difficult mission without any major mishap. Local residents also welcomed the move, stating that the presence of wild gaurs had made life extremely difficult in recent months.

Farmers in the Malnad region had been living in constant fear due to repeated attacks on crops and sudden appearances of gaurs near residential areas. Several villagers had reportedly stopped venturing into plantations and farmlands during early morning and evening hours fearing encounters with the massive animals.

However, the operation had also triggered strong opposition from environmentalists and wildlife activists. They argued that gaurs are extremely sensitive wild animals and may suffer fatal heart attacks if exposed to excessive stress or fear during capture and transportation. Activists had urged the Forest Department to immediately halt the operation and instead explore alternative methods to manage human-wildlife conflict.

Despite the criticism, forest officials maintained that the operation was conducted following expert guidance and necessary precautions. Authorities believe the successful relocation could become a model for handling similar wildlife conflict situations in other parts of South India in the future.