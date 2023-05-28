Opposition leaders likely to meet on June 12 to discuss 2024 elections

A meeting of Opposition parties is likely to take place on June 12 in Patna to discuss the forthcoming 2024 general elections.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss about the likely meeting.

NDTV quoted a senior leader from an Opposition party who termed the meeting as a preparatory meeting. “The main meeting of the Opposition parties will be held later,” the source said.

On Sunday, the New Parliament Building was inaugurated by the Prime Minister much to the object of the Opposition who wanted President Droupadi Murmu instead.

Twenty Opposition parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi to name a few boycotted the inaugural event.