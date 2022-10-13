Order authorising Tehsildars to issue residence certificate in Jammu withdrawn

Regional political parties and the Congress have been opposing the decision to allow voting rights to people ordinarily residing in J&K in connection with business, education, job, etc.

Published: 13th October 2022
Jammu: Deputy Commissioner of Jammu district has withdrawn an order issued on Wednesday that authorised Tehsildars to issue certificates of residence.

The rollback came following the uproar by different political parties over the order that authorised all tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to people living in the district for more than one year.

Regional political parties and the Congress have been opposing the decision to allow voting rights to people ordinarily residing in J&K in connection with business, education, job, etc.

