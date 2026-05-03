Osmania University cancels nearly 80 PhD admissions over missed RDS deadline

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has cancelled nearly 80 PhD admissions after research scholars did not submit their Research Design Seminar (RDS) within the stipulated deadline, as per university regulations.

The decision was taken by the Standing Committee comprising deans of various faculties. Officials stated that circulars have been issued to inform the affected candidates.

University guidelines

The scholars were admitted to PhD programmes in different departments during the 2022–23 academic year. According to the university’s guidelines, candidates are required to complete three seminars, with the first — the RDS — to be presented within three months of the declaration of PhD coursework examination results.

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The university conducted coursework examinations in April 2024, with results announced in August 2024. A subsequent examination for backlog candidates was held in June 2025, and the results were declared in September 2025. Officials said several scholars did not complete the RDS within the prescribed timeframe despite reminders.

Vice-Chancellor Kumar Molugaram said that notifications regarding the pending requirement were communicated through the respective deans and other channels. He stated that the Standing Committee reviewed the matter before taking a decision to cancel the admissions.

Some research scholars, however, said there were delays in conducting research methodology classes and pre-PhD examinations, which affected the overall schedule. They also indicated that communication regarding pending RDS submissions varied across departments.

Fresh PhD admission notification soon

Meanwhile, the university is expected to issue a fresh PhD admission notification, starting with Category-I (JRF) candidates, followed by Category-II (NET/TG SET) applicants.