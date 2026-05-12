Osmania University launches summer internship for engineering students

Hyderabad: The Osmania University launched a summer internship programme for engineering students on Monday, May 11, as part of the Telangana government’s education week under the 99 -day Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika Programme.

The University College of Engineering is offering the internship with an aim to promote industry-oriented skills, innovation, and experiential learning among students.

Internships in AI, power electronics

The internships are being conducted in areas including additive manufacturing, AI and machine learning, generative AI, large language models, power electronics, smart grid technologies, VLSI design, internet of things, embedded systems, mobile and web application development, robotics and AI research.

The programme also includes networking sessions, departmental interactions and release of an innovation brochure focused on entrepreneurship and innovation

“The summer Internship programmes witnessed enthusiastic participation from students representing various Universities and Colleges across the country, including participants from premier institutions such as Singapore University and National Institute of Technology (NITs), ” said a press release from OU.

Each internship programme recorded registrations of more than 65 participants, reflecting the growing interest in industry-oriented and emerging technology domains.

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At the outset of the programme, Professor P Chandra Sekhar, Principal, University College of Engineering, Osmania University, briefed the gathering about the Summer Internship programmes being organized by various departments and centres of excellence.

He stated that the initiative has been designed in alignment with the vision of the Government of Telangana to enhance youth employability and promote advanced skill development through strong academia-industry collaboration.

He also highlighted that the programme aims to provide students with hands-on exposure to emerging technologies, research methodologies, innovation-driven ecosystems, and real-world industrial applications, thereby preparing them to meet evolving industry demands and global technological challenges.