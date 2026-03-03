OU prof accuses VC of stalling promotion for reporting false claim to CBI

Dr P Kamalakar, a faculty from the Botany Department, in his petition, has alleged that he was denied promotion as a senior professor in September 2025 to which he was entitled to under the UGC's career advancement programme

OU professor accused vice-chancellor of acting in vengeance and stalling his promotion for questioning and reporting the VC's false claims about academic citations.
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, March 3, issued notices to the state government and Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Kumar Molugaram after a professor alleged that Molugaram had stalled his promotion for appropriating his academic citation.

Dr P Kamalakar, a faculty member from the Botany Department, in his petition, alleged that he was denied promotion as a senior professor in September 2025, to which he was entitled under the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) career advancement programme, according to a report published in Deccan Chronicle.

Prabhakar Sripada, the petitioner’s counsel, argued that Kamalakar, along with some other teaching faculty members, had questioned the authenticity of the VC’s claim that he had 733 academic citations, though he had only 587.

Subhan Haleem
The counsel submitted that it was after the teaching faculty reported those false claims to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that the VC acted in vengeance and stalled Kamalakar’s promotion.

