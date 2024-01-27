Our govt is committed to construct Navali balancing reservoir: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that the state government is committed to construct the Parallel Balancing reservoir near Navali across Tungabhadra River.

“We have written letters to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chief ministers seeking time to discuss the project as it involves the three states. Our government is fully committed to building this balancing reservoir,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons.

He said that the Koppal district in-charge minister and MLAs of Koppal and Bellary districts have demanded construction of the balancing reservoir.

“Andhra Pradesh administration hasn’t given time yet as they may be preparing for elections. All the three states will sit and discuss usage of excess 30 TMC of water as it is beneficial to all the three states,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the Chief Minister has already discussed this project in the Legislative Assembly.

“This issue was discussed when I was the Irrigation Minister in the past. We will take the project forward this time,” he said.

“I am very happy to be participating in the mega fair of the Gavi Siddeshwara Mutt. I have heard of this mutt a lot and I had visited it a couple of times in the past,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the seer of the Mutt is bringing in social revolution in the region.

“I have come here as a representative of the government to support and encourage the good work of the Mutt. We are with the people of this region,” he said.