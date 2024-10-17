‘Over 20M Indians contributing to our society’: Saudi Arabia minister

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Media, Khalid bin Abdulqader Al-Ghamdi, praised the significant contributions of around 20.6 million Indians to our society.

Al-Ghamdi highlighted this during an interview with ANI on Wednesday, October 16, at the launch of the “global harmony” initiative in Riyadh.

He emphasised the importance of Saudi Arabia-Indian relationship, highlighting the enhancement of economic and cultural cooperation, aligning with India’s vision 2030 and long-term projects.

Al-Ghamdi also emphasized the robust ties between India and Saudi Arabia, citing the visits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 and 2019.

On the launch of the Global Harmony Initiative by the Saudi Ministry of Media, the Deputy Minister, Dr Khalid bin Abdulqader Al-Ghamdi says, "This is an initiative launched by the Minister of Media. It's one of the initiatives of Vision 2030

About Global Harmony

The “Global Harmony” initiative aims to highlight the lives of expats in Saudi Arabia, including their career, family, social, recreational activities, economic contributions, and success stories, celebrating their diverse nationalities and cultures.

The initiative aims to highlight the government and private sector’s efforts to enhance the quality of life in Saudi cities.

It is a collaboration between the Quality of Life Program, Saudi Vision 2030, the General Entertainment Authority and The Ministry of Media.