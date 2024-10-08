Over 3000 Sunni scholars praise Khamenei over Iran’s military action on Israel

In a rare movement, over 3,000 Sunni scholars have sent written letters to Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expressing gratitude and appreciation for the nation’s recent military operation against Israel.

The letters sent on Monday thanked Khamenei for his “strong and wise leadership” that led to the execution of the operation by the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) following a period of self-restraint, as reported by Iran’s news agency Press TV.

The scholars articulated that the operation was in defence of the Palestinians and to spark “the flames of the Muslim nation’s wrath.”

They stressed that it was to help the suffering Palestinians and echoed to all thinking individuals globally. The letter pointed out that this military action did not only focus on the occupied territories but also bolstered the support for those who staged ongoing opposition against what they called the “evil Zionist regime.”

The scholars stressed the need to proceed with the struggle for the liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) and said that they would continue fighting until ‘the dishonourable existence” of Israel is stopped. They also expressed their gratitude over the speech made by the Leader during his Friday sermon in Tehran after the operation.

During the sermon, Khamenei praised the Iranian Armed Forces for their “brilliant work”, labelling the operation as ”legal and legitimate” for the system, and as “the least” punitive measure for the “Zionist regime” for their war crimes in Palestine.

On Tuesday, October 1, the Islamic Republic targeted Israeli military and intelligence targets across the occupied territories through the launch of 200 missiles as part of ‘Operation True Promise II’ in response to the continued killing of Palestinian civilians and Hezbollah key figures including chief Hassan Nasrallah and Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior IRGC commander.