Over 400 imams, scholars reject UK govt’s new extremism definition

More than 400 United Kingdom (UK) imams and scholars have rejected the British government’s new definition of extremism that targeted several Muslim organisations.

On March 14, Michael Gove, the communities secretary, introduced a controversial new definition of extremism in parliament, despite the government acknowledging it was “non-statutory” and did not introduce new legal powers.

Gove identified several Muslim organizations, such as the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) and Cage, stating that the government intends to scrutinize them under the new definition due to their “Islamist orientation.”

In a joint letter, Imams accused Gove of targeting Islam and Muslims under the label “Islamism” and campaigning against Muslims with anti-Islam racists and Islamophobes.

“We note that the discourse of ‘extremism’ relies on the faulty and academically baseless neoconservative notion that ideology is a cause of political violence,” the letter read.

“We observe that Gove has a history of targeting Islam and Muslims under the label of ‘Islamism’.

“We further observe that Gove has deep connections with pro-Israel lobbies that propagate Islamophobia and anti-Muslim conspiracy theories,” it added.

“It appears the underlying motivation behind this announcement is the dissatisfaction among neoconservative, pro-Israeli figures within the Government towards legitimate activism opposing Israeli and Zionist aggression against Palestine, notably, Gaza.”

“The hypocrisy of Mr Gove et al, who coercively apply ‘British values,’ which includes democracy, whilst simultaneously suppressing democratic participation that opposes their agenda, is glaringly obvious,” the imams said.

“Despite the prime minister’s purported commitment to bridging gaps with the Muslim community, his government’s actions suggest a preference for divisive tactics over genuine dialogue and engagement.”

They said, “The select few’s influence on government decisions and laws, including targeting Muslim organizations, raises concerns about the integrity and independence of the political system. Muslims must unite against power abuses and reject new extremism definitions.”

Imams and scholars urge the Muslim community to support MEND, CAGE, and The Muslim Association of Britain for a fairer society, supporting Imam Shakeel Begg and rejecting his ‘extremist’ label.

They also urge the public to remain vigilant against the government’s focus on extremism, as it distracts from pressing social issues like living expenses, housing, and violence.