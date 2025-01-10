Over 5.5M worshippers prayed at Prophet’s Mosque in one week

A total of 5,573,624 worshippers and visitors performed prayers last week at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

This comes amid integrated services provided by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to cater to the needs of the visitors.

In a statistical report, the authority indicated that 646,512 visitors greeted the Prophet and his two companions, while 375,951 performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

5.573.624 مصلٍ في المسجد النبوي خلال أسبوع.#المسجد_النبوي pic.twitter.com/a3T1hmHTsd — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين- المسجد النبوي (@wmngovsa) January 9, 2025

At least 46,588 worshippers visitors of different nationalities benefited from multilingual communication services available in the mosque.

To maintain a high standard of hygiene, extensive sterilization and disinfection efforts were carried out, using 24,256 liters of disinfectant.

In addition, 1,520 tons of Zamzam water were provided, 158 samples were examined, and 134,962 Iftar meals were distributed in designated places in the Prophet’s Mosque.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Rawdah.