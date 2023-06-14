Over 600K Indians applied for US visas so far in 2023: US Embassy

Hyderabad: With thousands of Indians applying for visas, the United States embassy In India announced over 600,000 applications received so far this year.

“We’re closer than ever to reaching our goal to process 1 million visas in 2023! Keep following along on our Missionto1M!,” stated the embassy on their Twitter handle.

Following the post, the comments section was filled with queries such as the availability of slots, openings and delays in renewals and requests to release more slots for freshers.

Pointing to the number of students struggling to get the VISA, a user commented, “Please also consider no-show and other category students struggling to get OFC and VISA appointments for Fall 2023.”

“We would appreciate your kind support and yes we believe it will break the record,” the Twitter user added.

Recently, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on his visit to India said that consular teams in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi are on track to process the highest number of Indian student visa applications this year.

“This summer, we’re on track to process the highest number of Indian student visa applications in the history of this Mission,” Garcetti said in a tweet praising his consular teams.

While speaking at the US Embassy said that one in every five ‘US student visas’ in 2022 was issued in India.

This year, more than 200,000 Indian students are studying at U.S. academic institutions, representing more than 20 percent of international students currently in the United States.

Approximately 35 percent of Indian students on F1 status in the United States are completing Optional Practical Training.

In 2022, Indians were issued the highest numbers of H&L employment visas (65 percent) and F1 student visas (17.5 percent) worldwide. In 2022, over 1.2 million Indians visited the United States, making Indians one of the largest groups of international visitors to the United States.

The US Mission to India is on track to process over one million visa applications in 2023 and has processed over one-tenth of worldwide visa volume since the beginning of 2023.

The US Mission will also be interviewing the highest number of students ever between June-August, 2023. Last year Mission India issued more than 125,000 student visas – a record-breaking number.

The US Consulate in Hyderabad is expected to open student visa appointment slots in the coming weeks. The slots will also be opened in other consulates located in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and US Embassy in New Delhi.

