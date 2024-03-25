Over 8 million pilgrims perform Umrah so far this season

Riyadh: A total of 8,235,680 Muslims from around the world have performed Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the season on Muharram 1, 1445 AH corresponding to July 19, 2023.

According to Ministry of Haj and Umrah, among them, 7,259,504 have already completed their Umrah, leaving approximately 976,176 visitors and Umrah performers currently in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Land travel is the most popular mode of transportation for Umrah performers, with 980,556 arriving by land, surpassing 700,983 by air and 54,141 by sea.

Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport alone has seen a staggering 1,919,971 arrivals and 1,437,849 departures, with an average of 6,579 Umrah performers arriving and 5,613 departing daily.

Amid the holy month of Ramzan, Madinah is bustling with global Umrah performers, who visit the city before heading to Makkah for the sacred Umrah rituals.

The pilgrims’ journey commences in Madinah at the Mosque of Miqat Dhu Al-Hulayfah, where they perform two rak’ahs (prayer units).

The Saudi authorities are providing comprehensive services to ensure a smooth and fulfilling experience for the worshippers.

On March 11, Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims are not allowed to repeat Umrah during Ramzan.

The ministry plans to implement an initiative to minimize traffic congestion, ensure equal access to Umrah, and effectively manage crowds during peak periods.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.