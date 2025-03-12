Over 9.7M worshippers pray at Prophet’s Mosque in first 10 days of Ramzan

A total of 9,705,341 worshippers performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, during the first 10 days of Ramzan 1446-2025.

The influx of worshippers was remarkable, as the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque ensured the highest quality services for them.

The authority facilitated access by managing visitor flow with monitors throughout the mosque, ensuring smooth movement, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to figures released by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque in October 2024, more than ten million worshippers performed prayers in Rawdah during the year 2024.

Around 57,923 tonnes of Zamzam water have been provided to visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque in 2024.

Around 2.4 million worshippers have benefitted from a perfuming service at the Prophet’s Mosque during the year 2024.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.