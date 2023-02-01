Over promise, under deliver: Congress’s dig at government

"Actual expenditure is substantially LOWER than budgeted. This is Modi's OPUD strategy of headline management Over Promise, Under Deliver," senior Congress leader Ramesh said in a tweet.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 1st February 2023 3:39 pm IST
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government, the Congress on Wednesday said the actual expenditure was substantially lower than budgeted last year, and alleged that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy of headline management — “over promise, under deliver”.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said last year’s budget drew applause for allocation towards agriculture, health, education, MGNREGA and welfare of SCs, but “today the reality is evident”.

"Actual expenditure is substantially LOWER than budgeted. This is Modi's OPUD strategy of headline management Over Promise, Under Deliver," he said in a tweet.

