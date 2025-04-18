Over Twenty Indians injured in bus accident in southern Nepal

There were 25 people, including the driver, in the bus. Of them, 21 who suffered injuries, were rescued by Nepal police personnel and sent to a local hospital for initial treatment.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2025 9:13 pm IST
Representational image

Kathmandu: Over 20 Indians were injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Dang district in southern Nepal on Friday, police said.

The bus with an Indian number plate came from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and was heading towards the famous tourist spot Pokhara in Nepal, when it hit a wall at a turning due to brake failure, according to police inspector Kalika Karki.

The accident took place at Chisapani area of Gadhwa rural municipality in Dang district.

Police have detained the bus driver for questioning, inspector Karki of Gadhwa area police office informed.

Except the driver, other passengers left for Tulasipur, about 70 kilometres from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, after receiving first aid, she added.

