Owaisi brothers became rich but ditched Muslims, says BJP’s Madhavi

New Delhi: As the General Elections draw near, Hyderabad is one constituency that has garnered a lot of attention because of heavyweight candidates, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP’s K Madhavi Latha, making a lot of waves despite her poll debut.

The battle for Hyderabad has only got fiercer with BJP candidate Madhavi Latha launching a no-holds-barred attack on the incumbent MP, giving jitters to the party.

Madhavi Latha, in an exclusive interview with IANS, revealed the party’s plans to take on the incumbent MP in the 2024 polls and also batted for Hyderabad’s name change, claiming that it will undo the ‘sins of the past’.

Latha claimed that Asaduddin Owaisi has brotherly ties with the Congress and it is only getting stronger by the day. She said that she hasn’t met the Owaisi brothers but if she wins the elections from Hyderabad, she will first free the land appropriated under the Waqf Board, by the Owaisi brothers.

She said that the BJP is canvassing before the people to win their support with its progressive policies.

“Unlike the Opposition’s attempt to generate fear in the electorate, we have focused our campaign around love and respect for human values,” she said.

BJP candidate said that both Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi used to live in rented accommodations earlier but are now living in a bungalow sprawling over 7 acres.

“They have become Ambani of Muslims. They claim themselves to be saviors of the Muslim community but the reality is that they ditched their community, made themselves rich, and betrayed the common Muslims,” said a BJP nominee from Hyderabad.

Latha also raised questions about the Y+ security cover to the AIMIM Chief and asked the rationale behind it.

“Owaisi remains surrounded by Muslim brothers and also visits Muslim-dominated constituencies for poll campaigns. Why does he feel threatened? Why he needs Y+ security,” she asked.

Sharing her views on the public clamor to rename Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’, she said that that there was nothing wrong in doing so as this was the city’s original name.

When asked about her outreach to the Muslim community, she said that the development should nurture a level-playing field for all and not remain restricted to certain sections.

“All children, including those of Muslim community, should have access to basic education, women should have equal rights cutting across religions. This will set the stage for inclusive and all-round growth,” she said.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the party’s inspiration and strength.

“For us, PM Modi is like Lord Hanuman. His visionary leadership motivates us to join the mission for Viksit Bharat and contribute to the India story dream. All including Muslim women are benefitting from various schemes rolled under his government,” she told IANS.

In her portrayal ‘Of Lady Singham’ in the polls, she said that she lives with the promise of exposing lies and standing by the truth, at all times.

Notably, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat has been a stronghold of Owaisi’s party for years. Owaisi’s father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi won the Lok Sabha polls for the first time from this seat, as an independent candidate in 1984. The constituency with a population of around 20 lakh has elected Owaisi as MP, four times.