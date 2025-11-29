Owaisi urges CM to start of multilevel parking at Old Charminar Bus Stand

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, to immediately start the work of multilevel smart parking at Old Charminar Bus Stand.

The GHMC had planned a multi-level parking complex near Charminar on 3493 sqm (three cellars plus three floors) to accommodate paid parking facilities for 145 to 150 four-wheelers and an equal number of two-wheelers. Additionally, it will also accommodate commercial shops for hawkers in cellar one and ground floor (310-315) and a roof garden restaurant with gazebos on the terrace.

The objective of the project is to provide world-class parking on multiple floors to cater to the needs of visitors and vendors, with a dedicated floor (preferably ground floor) for small vendors.

The proposal was made at least a decade ago by the GHMC. So far, except for barricading the land, no work has been taken up. The GHMC had called for tenders from reputed agencies, but none had turned up, citing local issues in taking up the works.

Key features of the project include – Automated parking systems with digital display boards, payment kiosks supporting digital transactions, organised commercial and hawker spaces, rooftop garden and dedicated commercial areas, robust security infrastructure with CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, and emergency exits.

The visitors to the Charminar and surrounding markets are facing a lot of problems parking their vehicles. The vehicles are parked at Charminar bus stand and Khilwat playground by the tourists.

The multi-level parking complex will end the parking issues and give scope of more business scope to the local businesses.