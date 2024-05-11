Owaisi winning in Hyderabad, BJP’s Madhavi Latha a comedian: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will win in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat once again and called BJP candidate Madhavi Latha a “comedian”.

“It’s a foregone conclusion, Owaisi is winning without a question…you don’t have to think about it also…She (Madhavi Latha) is making a complete joke of herself and a caricature of herself…what nonsense is that? So I think that election is a foregone conclusion especially with such a comedian running from BJP,” he remarked in an ANI podcast.

To the question of why he was using “such strong language” against Madhavi Latha, KTR said: “Because she is a comedian. Talk to anybody on the ground and you will know the same thing. She is just making a fool of herself…An election is about serious issues. An election is not about shooting arrows or dancing in the streets and making a complete joke of yourself…let her talk about inflation, and jobs and let her talk about what Modi has delivered to this country or Hyderabad. When Hyderabad was reeling under floods, did the BJP give a single rupee?” he asked.

AIMIM unbeaten since 1984

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat comprises Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Goshamahal, Charminar and Karwan Assembly constituencies. All of those, except Goshamahal, are held by the AIMIM.

The AIMIM has held the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat since 1984, and Asaduddin Owaisi is looking to win the seat for a fifth time. He has been comfortably winning the constituency with over five lakh votes since 2014. In the 2019 polls, BJP’s Bhagvanth Rao came second with 2.35 lakh votes. This time, Owaisi is in contest with the Congress and BRS as well apart from the BJP.

Interestingly, BJP’s candidate Madhavi latha has also been creating quite a stir, but it is unlikely that she will be able to win the seat. That the Hyderabad seat has a little over 60% Muslim voters is certainly a big advantage for the AIMIM, as only another strong Muslim candidate will be able to wean way its votes and give Owaisi a run for the money. It is to be seen if Congress candidate Sameer Waliullah will be able to give the AIMIM a tough competition.

The AIMIM also reaching out to the public through social media this time, and has even released a couple of songs promoting the party. Before Asaduddin Owaisi entered the Lok Sabha, his father late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was elected from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency for six straight terms until his retirement in 2004. In 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi retired from electoral politics, citing failing health.

Telangana is going to the ballot for the Lok Sabha polls on May 13 and the poll campaigning will come to an end at 6 PM on Saturday, May 11.