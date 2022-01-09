Owaisi’s legacy will end just like Mughal, Nizam rule: Assam CM

Hyderabad: Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s story will end similar to Mughal ruler Babar. He further said that Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cannot rely on him for long.

Addressing a BJP rally at Warangal along with state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, the Assam CM said that the Congress party in the past had also suffered from the ‘arrogance’ of upholding Babar and Aurangzeb and expected that to help them. “But people have decided that this shouldn’t last long,” he added.

It is important to note that vilification of the Mughals, arguably owing to their Muslim identity, has been a recurring tactic of the Bharatiya Janata Party including PM Narendra Modi.

Himanta said its time to get rid of Nizam’s legacy and Owaisi’s legacy in order to build a new Telangana.

“Just like the end of Article 370, like the start of the Ram Mandir construction, the Nizam and Owaisi’s name and legacy will end. Those days are not very far,” he remarked.

He also said that the IT Minister KTR has promised lakhs of jobs and has forgotten about it.

Talking about the contentious GO 317 issue, he said that employees and youth are not happy with the attitude of CM KCR. “If 3 lakh government employees are not happy with your decision, what kind of government are you running? Are you running a government or a farmhouse? I have doubts,” he said.

He attacked KCR saying that his only goal is to make his son, IT Minister KT Rama Rao the next chief minister of the state. “After his son, he has plans to make his grandson the CM. Why don’t you make plans for the next predecessor who’s probably still an embryo. Is this how a country should run?” he questioned.

Pointing fingers at CM KCR, he called the Telangana chief minister a ‘dictator’. “Whenever a dictator becomes CM or PM, an emergency-like situation arises in the country… We have to keep fighting and it will result in the creation of a new Telangana. Dictatorship will not work here,” he remarked.