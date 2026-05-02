Islamabad: Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem, who is currently one of the most celebrated faces in the entertainment industry, has found herself in the middle of controversy. After winning hearts with her performance in Ishq Murshid, her popularity skyrocketed, but this time, she is making headlines for reasons beyond her on-screen work.

Erum Akhtar’s controversial statements on Durefishan Saleem

The discussion began after senior Pakistani actress Erum Akhtar made some strong remarks about Durefishan during an appearance on Nadia Khan’s show. Interestingly, Erum had previously worked with her in the drama Saanwal Yaar Piya, where she played the step and adoptive mother of Durefishan’s character, Piya.

During the interview, Erum Akhtar opened up about her experience on set, calling it “painful” and alleging that the production faced major delays due to unprofessional behavior from the lead actors. According to her, what was initially planned as a four to five-month shoot extended to nearly a year. She revealed that her own 40-day schedule stretched across months, affecting her ability to take on other projects.

Erum further claimed that repeated disruptions occurred for various reasons from Durefishan, including schedule cancellations, religious commitments like Umrah, and even external circumstances such as Ramzan. She specifically pointed towards both Feroze Khan and Durefishan Saleem, alleging that their lack of discipline contributed to the delays.

Her statements went viral sparking widespread debate online. While some netizens questioned the situation, many fans and industry insiders came forward in support of Durefishan, calling her grounded, professional, and easy to work with.

Production house and director react

Soon after, the production house 7th Sky Entertainment publicly defended the actress. Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, along with director Danish Nawaz, vouched for her professionalism. In their statement, they described Durefishan Saleem as “extremely professional,” adding that she was committed to the schedule she had agreed upon and was a positive presence on set.

For context, Durefishan began her acting journey with Dil Ruba in 2020 and went on to gain massive recognition with projects like Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Ishq Murshid. On the work front, she is set to appear next in the upcoming Dar-e-Nijaat on ARY Digital, a project written by Umera Ahmed, which she has described as very special.

What’s your take on Erum’s remarks on Durefishan? Comment below.