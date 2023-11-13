Pak court orders closure of schools in Punjab due to smog

Lahore: With many cities in Pakistan’s Punjab province enveloped in dense smog, a top court here on Monday ordered the closure of educational institutions in the province on Saturday and recommended a two-day work home for all offices.

In an order on Monday, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court said the government is responsible for the current state of smog and ordered all schools, colleges and universities in Punjab to remain closed on November 18, Saturday, while directing employees to work from home.

“For now educational institutions will remain closed on November 18, which is Saturday. After assessing the smog situation early next week, the decision to extend holidays will be reviewed,” it said.

The court also ordered a two-day a week work from home for both public and private sector employees.

Last week, the Punjab caretaker government announced a four-day public holiday (Nov 9 to 12) in several districts of the province, including Lahore to mitigate the impact of smog.

The government had imposed a “smog emergency” on November 1 in the province following the LHC’s order to take immediate measures to rein in the hazardous air quality.

Justice Karim during the Monday hearing also chided the Lahore Commissioner for his failure to curb smog in the city.

He ordered commissioners of Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Nankana, Bahawalnagar and Sheikhupura districts for their failure to take required measures to control smog.

For weeks Lahore has been one of the most polluted cities on the Air Quality Index.