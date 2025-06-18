Hyderabad: If there’s one Pakistani drama that has viewers hooked across borders right now, it’s Parwarish. Featuring a talented young cast including Samar Abbas Jafri, Wali, and Aina Asif as Maya, the drama has struck a deep emotional chord with audiences.

Centered around the lives of an overseas Pakistani family returning to settle in Pakistan, Parwarish beautifully explores contrasting parenting styles and the generational gap between parents and Gen Z.

Big twist in Pakistani drama Parwarish

With 21 episodes aired so far, the latest twist has left fans deeply emotional. In the latest episodes (20 and 21), Wali Jahangir takes a stand for his love, Maya. When things don’t go his way, he chooses to walk away and face life independently.

Fans are just loving the powerful confrontation between father and son, the grandfather stepping in to support Wali, and Sameer’s emotional breakdown.

Viewers from both Pakistan and India are pouring their hearts out online, praising the cast and the makers for delivering such strong performances and a meaningful storyline. One fan wrote, “I have no words left to appreciate you guys. A big round of applause to the cast, director, producer, writer, and especially Fahad Mustafa for such a beautiful drama.”

Another commented, “This is what we call a BANGERRR! Every actor nailed their role, especially Amal, Sameer, and Wali. Parwarish is far better than those cliché love stories – it reflects real society, and it’s one of the best dramas I’ve ever seen.”

More about the drama

Premiered on April 7, Parwarish airs every Monday and Tuesday. Produced by Fahad Mustafa under Big Bang Entertainment, it is directed by Meesam Naqvi and written by Kiran Siddiqui. The ensemble cast includes Reham Rafiq as Amal, Abul Hasan as Sameer, Nooray Zeeshan as Aania, Nauman Ijaz as Jahangir, and Savera Nadeem as Mahnoor, among others.

While ARY Digital remains inaccessible in India due to broadcast restrictions, fans need not worry. New episodes are being released on the YouTube channel Top Pakistani Dramas, making sure Indian fans can continue watching this emotional rollercoaster without missing a beat