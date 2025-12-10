Mumbai: A popular face in Pakistani entertainment, Ayeza Khan has always been admired not just for her acting but also for her fashion presence. From events and editorials to drama wardrobes, she rarely misses the fashion mark and is known to share multiple styled photoshoots on Instagram every week.

However, her newest look has become a talking point online after social media users noticed similarities with a recent appearance by another Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Ayeza opted for an elegant ivory saree featuring a soft, fluid drape, styled with a high-neck blouse and statement earrings, an ensemble that instantly carried an old-world, regal appeal.

Earlier this year at a special screening for the re-release of Umrao Jaan in June 2025, a similiar blush-pink saree was worn by Alia Bhatt as a tribute to Rekha’s iconic 1981 wardrobe.

That look went viral for its high-neck blouse, soft pastel colouring and traditional accessories, especially the matching potli, details that fans remembered the moment Ayeza posted her photographs.

Soon after, comments flooded social media accusing Ayeza of “copying Bollywood looks.” One user wrote, “Why is she so obsessed with Bollywood???” while another added, “When is she going to stop copying others?” Some even went as far as calling her “copycat always.”

As always, fashion remains open to interpretation and inspiration. So, what's your take on Ayeza's ivory saree? And between the two classic drapes, who aced it better?