Pak star Mahira Khan stuns in Manish Malhotra saree, check its price

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has become a style icon with her recent saree appearances, blending traditional elegance with modern flair. Her love for Indian designers is evident in her wardrobe, and she continues to amaze fans with her impeccable taste.

Glittering in Manish Malhotra

Mahira recently wore a dazzling saree from Manish Malhotra’s EVARA collection. The gold-silver-red ombre saree shimmered beautifully, making it perfect for a glamorous event. Paired with a matching sequin blouse and diamond earrings, the look was nothing short of perfection. Her neat bun and dewy makeup added a sophisticated touch. The saree, priced at Rs. 3,25,000, is a masterpiece that combines luxury and elegance.

For her 40th birthday, Mahira chose a metallic fringed saree by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The outfit featured bold metallic details and a one-shoulder blouse, giving it a modern twist. Styled with soft waves and chunky diamond studs, Mahira effortlessly balanced contemporary and classic elements.

Mahira’s admiration for Indian designers doesn’t stop at sarees. She has also been seen in beautiful salwar kameez and Anarkalis, showcasing her love for ethnic wear. From Sawan Gandhi’s campaigns to Rimple and Harpreet’s collections, her outfits celebrate cross-border fashion and culture.