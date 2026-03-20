Pak stars Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali’s reunion after Sunn Mere Dil

Islamabad: Pakistani stars Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali, among the most celebrated names in Lollywood, won hearts with their crackling chemistry in Sunn Mere Dil last year. Since then, fans have eagerly followed their bond, often celebrating every reunion, on-screen or off-screen.

Just ahead of Eid, the duo reunited once again, this time at a grand Iftar gathering hosted by Maya Ali. Known for her elegance, the actress organised a warm and stylish evening that brought together some of the biggest names from the Pakistani entertainment industry. The event quickly became the talk of the town, with pictures and videos going viral on social media.

One of the biggest highlights of the evening was Wahaj Ali’s presence along with his wife, Sana Farooq. Their decade-long friendship and close bond were evident, as the trio was seen sharing candid moments. Maya, who shares a close relationship with Wahaj’s family, once again put an end to ongoing speculation by showcasing their strong, family-like connection.

On the fashion front, Maya impressed in a vibrant purple outfit paired with trendy harem pants, perfectly reflecting the festive spirit of Ramzan. Wahaj, on the other hand, kept it classic in an all-black ensemble, exuding effortless charm.

On the professional front, Wahaj will next be seen in Mitti De Baway alongside Mahira Khan, while Maya is set to star opposite Ahad Raza Mir in Aik Mohabbat Aur, both expected to release in 2026.