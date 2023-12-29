Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Gaza

Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday, December 28, announced a ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations to express solidarity with the people in Gaza Strip.

In an exclusive video message, Kakar said, “Keeping in mind the extremely concerning situation in Palestine, and to express solidarity with our oppressed Palestinian brethren, there will be a complete ban by the government of Pakistan on any functions related to New Year.”

Kakar urged the people to show solidarity with the Palestinians by welcoming the new year with simplicity.

Special Message of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. pic.twitter.com/d5LDESJ2P5 — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) December 28, 2023

He expressed condemnation for Israel’s actions in Gaza, citing Islamabad’s repeated calls for a cease-fire in the Middle East.

Kakar further said Pakistan has already sent two aid consignments to Gaza, and a third is expected to be sent soon.

On Tuesday, December 26, Sharjah city in United Arab Emirates (UAE) also banned New Year’s Eve fireworks as a sign of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation with its Gaza Strip neighbors.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, causing extensive infrastructure damage and causing more than 21,300 civilian deaths primarily children and women.