Pakistani actress in Prabhas’ next movie Fauji: Rumours

Hyderabad: Prabhas, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, has several exciting projects lined up that have created a huge buzz among his fans.

Currently, Prabhas is wrapping up the shooting schedule for The Raja Saab. Following this, he will dive into the production of Spirit and Fauji. Fauji stands out as a highly anticipated film. Set in British India during the 1940s, it is a period drama about a soldier’s life. The film is expected to blend intense action with a poignant storyline.

Potential Co-Stars

There has been a lot of speculation about who will star opposite Prabhas in Fauji. Initially, reports suggested that Mrunal Thakur might be cast as the heroine. Mrunal delivered a remarkable performance in Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam, which was celebrated as one of the year’s best performances.

However, recent reports indicate that the makers are considering casting Sajal Ali, one of the top-paid actresses in the Pakistani film industry. This move has generated even more excitement as well as some controversy, given the historical tensions around Pakistani actors working in India.

Pakistani Actresses in Bollywood

Sajal Ali is not the first Pakistani actress to make a mark in Bollywood. In 2017, she appeared in Boney Kapoor’s MOM, showcasing her talent to Indian audiences. Before her, several other Pakistani actresses have left a lasting impression on Bollywood.

Also Read Will Prabhas tie knot in 2024? His family answers big question

Mahira Khan starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, earning widespread recognition. Saba Qamar gained acclaim for her role in Hindi Medium, where she starred alongside the late Irrfan Khan. Additionally, actresses like Mawra Hocane and Humaima Malik have successfully debuted in Bollywood films, displaying their impressive acting skills.