Pakistani actress Maya Ali’s photos with newborn go viral

Maya Ali's latest photos
Maya Ali with newborn (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani star Maya Ali, one of the most celebrated names in the entertainment industry, has shared a heartwarming update that has left her fans gushing. The actress recently took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her newborn nephew, expressing her excitement over becoming a phupho (paternal aunt) for the first time.

In her post, Maya shared a series of adorable photos with the baby boy, lovingly named Muhammad Rohaan. In one of the pictures, she can be seen gently holding the little one, while another close-up shot shows a teddy bear with the words “Phupho loves Rohaan” written in blue.

Sharing the post, Maya wrote, “Alhamdulillah for the cutest addition to our family. Welcome to the world, my pumpkin ‘Muhammad Rohaan’.”

The photos instantly melted hearts online, with fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for the actress.

Known for her stunning looks and exceptional performances, Maya Ali has delivered several hit dramas including Mann Mayal, Jo Bichar Gaye, and films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love. She enjoys a massive global fan following, particularly among Urdu and Hindi-speaking audiences, and boasts over 8.5 million Instagram followers.

On the work front, Maya was last seen in the drama Sunn Mere Dil alongside Wahaj Ali. She has some interesting projects in her kitty.

