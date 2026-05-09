Islamabad: Looks like wedding season has officially taken over the entertainment industry in 2026. From Bollywood to Lollywood, several celebrity wedding rumours have been making headlines over the past few months. After the surprise wedding announcement of Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan, fresh buzz is now surrounding another popular Pakistani actress.

According to ongoing industry chatter, Momina Iqbal is all set to get married soon. Sources close to the entertainment circle claim that wedding invitations have already started circulating among friends and industry insiders.

Interestingly, it is also being said that the actress is marrying someone outside the entertainment industry. While details about the groom are being kept private for now, fans are already excited to know more about the big day.

Although the official nikah date has not yet been revealed, it is expected that Momina Iqbal will make the announcement herself through social media along with wedding pictures and celebrations.

More about Momina Iqbal

Momina Iqbal has become one of the most recognised faces in the Pakistani television industry over the past few years. She first gained attention with Parlour Wali Larki before earning widespread popularity through hit dramas like Ehd-e-Wafa, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Ehsaan Faramosh and Samjhota.

Known for her graceful screen presence and expressive performances, the actress has built a strong fan following both on television and social media. She is currently winning praise for her ongoing 2026 drama Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat.