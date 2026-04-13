Islamabad: Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan has finally broken her silence on her marriage to co-actor and boyfriend Khushhal Khan. The actress also reacted strongly after photos from their intimate nikah ceremony were leaked online.

Confirming her wedding and putting an end to the ongoing speculation, Ramsha expressed her anger over the breach of privacy. “Our pictures were leaked and shared without our consent. It’s invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical. To the pages chasing clout off our private moments, stop. This is not content for you to exploit,” she wrote.

She further added, “I’ve always kept my personal life private, and I’m not changing that. As I step into this new chapter, I expect all pictures of us to be taken down immediately and not reposted anywhere. This is our life, not your headlines. Respect it and leave us alone. The rest will be shared in due time.”

The rumours surrounding their nikah had been doing the rounds on social media for days, especially after a picture from the ceremony went viral. In the image, Ramsha was seen in a lilac outfit, while Khushhal wore a classic white kurta pyjama.

Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan (Image Source: Facebook)

According to reports, the couple recently tied the knot in a private nikah ceremony held at Ramsha’s residence. It is also being said that their grand rukhsati ceremony is expected to take place on April 15.

Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan are among the most talked-about on-screen pairings in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The duo has shared screen space in projects like Duniyapur and Biryani, where their chemistry received immense appreciation from audiences.