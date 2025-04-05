Pakistani actress Sajal Aly’s photos with newborn baby go viral

Islamabad: Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actresses who has captivated audiences both in Pakistan and India with her incredible talent and impeccable script choices. She continues make headlines not just with her on-screen performances, but also with glimpses of her personal life. The superstar is back in the news and this time for her viral pictures.

It’s her latest Instagram post that has taken the internet by storm. Sajal shared a series of heartwarming photos cradling a newborn in her arms. The little bundle of joy is none other than her sister, Saboor Aly’s newborn daughter, Serena, who was born on March 18.

In the caption, Sajal sweetly wrote, “She got my eyes!” and fans couldn’t get enough. The adorable photos have gone viral, with social media buzzing over the pure and precious moment.

More about Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly, a self-made star, began her acting journey back in 2009 with the TV show Nadaaniyaan, quickly capturing hearts with her natural screen presence and acting prowess. She went on to star in her first telefilm O Meri Billi in 2012 and made her Lollywood debut in 2016 with Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay.

Her talent soon crossed borders as she starred in the Bollywood film Mom alongside the legendary Sridevi, and later appeared in Jemima Khan’s international project What’s Love Got To Do With It?.