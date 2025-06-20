Hyderabad: Parwarish, starring the very young and talented duo Samar Abbas Jafri and Aina Asif, is currently one of the most-watched and trending Pakistani dramas on YouTube. Premiering in April 2025, the show has already completed 21 episodes and continues to strike an emotional chord with audiences, particularly for its take on Gen Z struggles and the challenges their parents face in understanding them.

While the drama features a strong ensemble cast, it is Samar Jafri, who plays Wali Jahangir, has become the talk of the town. His stellar performance, especially in the last two episodes, has left viewers very impressed.

Well, the age of the young cast in Parwarish has been a major talking point ever since the drama began.

Pakistani actor Samar Jafri’s age

He is just 22. Yes, you read that right! At such young age, Samar is being hailed as one of the most promising young male stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry. His natural screen presence, emotional depth, and strong command over his craft have made fans sit up and take notice.

Aina Asif, who is just 16, is equally winning hearts with her role and proving yet again why she’s considered one of the brightest Gen Z stars to watch out for.

Viewers are amazed at how effortlessly these young stars are delivering such mature and impactful performances.

More About the actor

Samar began his journey as a child artist in several commercials and made his acting debut in 2014 with the telefilm Hina Dilpazir Ki Gudgudee on TV One. He appeared in Mein Kahani Hun in 2023 and gained massive popularity for his lead role as Fakhir in Mayi Ri, also opposite Aina Asif.

Interestingly, he also composed the title track for Mayi Ri, showcasing his musical talents. In 2024, he released his music video Kaash with Raamis and also starred in Hum Dono on Hum TV.

Parwarish airs every Monday and Tuesday. It is produced by Fahad Mustafa under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, directed by Meesam Naqvi, and written by Kiran Siddiqui.