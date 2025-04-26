Pakistani man held in Hyderabad for illegal entry via Nepal

Hyderabad: A Pakistani citizen, Mohammad Fayaz, has reportedly been detained in Hyderabad for entering India unlawfully from Nepal to meet and wed a local lady, in the wake of increased security checks on Pakistani citizens in the city.

Fayaz, who claims to work in Dubai, had not secured a proper visa and entered India illegally without an official permit. He reportedly wed a Hyderabadi lady without disclosing his nationality to authorities, and was detained after a police tip-off.

Some reports, suggest that he had come to Hyderabad to marry the woman. The police has given no official statement over the same.

The arrest is set against the background of a tough directive by the Union Home ministry and the Telangana police to drive out all the Pakistani nationals staying illegally in Hyderabad.

The government directed the deportation of 208 Pakistanis already in the city, in line with heightened security concerns following the Pahalgam terrorist attack blamed on Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Union Home minister Amit Shah has requested Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to initiate speedy deportation of Pakistani nationals, and Telangana DGP has announced the cancellation of Pakistani visas from April 27, with medical visa holders having till April 29 to exit.

The incident recalls another similar case in 2022 when Mohammed Faiz, another Pakistani, was nabbed in Hyderabad for illegally crossing from Nepal, getting married to a local woman, and leading a double life under an assumed identity with the assistance of his in-laws, who were also arrested.