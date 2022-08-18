Palestine: Wounded 11-yr-old girl heads to Turkey for treatment

Jerusalem: The 11-year-old Palestinian girl, Rahaf Salman and her 13-year-old brother, who were injured during the latest Israeli escalation, left the Gaza Strip on Wednesday to receive treatment in Turkey.

The children were accompanied by their parents based on the approval of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to complete their treatment in the capital, Ankara.

On August 6, Rahaf and Mohammed, were injured by shrapnel from an Israeli missile that struck the town of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Rahaf was subjected to amputation in three of her limbs (both feet and her right hand), in addition to abdominal injuries, a broken collarbone, a dislocated shoulder, and health problems in both eyes.

As for her brother, Mohammed, he was hit by shrapnel in the pelvis, and a broken knee and joint.

On August 9, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced that Turkish President Erdogan had agreed to receive the wounded Palestinian girl Rahaf for treatment in Turkey.

The movement said in a statement: “The Turkish president graciously agreed to receive the wounded girl, Rahaf Salman, and her family for treatment in Turkey.”

On August 5, Gaza witnessed an Israeli aggression that lasted for three days, during which dozens of homes were destroyed, and 49 Palestinians were killed, including 17 children, and 360 others were injured.