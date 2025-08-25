Palestinian journalist Hassan Douhan killed in Israeli strike on Gaza’s Khan Younis

Gaza Strip: Palestinian journalist Hassan Douhan, a correspondent for Al-Hayat Al-Jadida newspaper, was killed on Monday evening, August 25, after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on his tent in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

This death brings the number of journalists killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli assault on October 7, 2023, to 273, according to an Al Jazeera tally. However, the Gaza Government Media Office reports a slightly lower figure, stating that the total stands at 245.

Also Read Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza

Douhan was the sixth Palestinian journalist killed on Monday, following a devastating Israeli airstrike earlier in the morning that targeted the emergency reception building at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Breaking | Journalist Hassan Douhan was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his tent in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, making him the sixth journalist killed by Israel today. pic.twitter.com/2v6fuUXOyq — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 25, 2025

The strike claimed the lives of at least 20 Palestinians, including five journalists:

Hossam al-Masry (Reuters photographer)

Mohammed Salama (Al Jazeera cameraman)

Mariam Abu Daqqa (Independent Arabia and AP photographer)

Moaz Abu Taha (NBC cameraman)

Ahmed Abu Aziz (Quds Feed correspondent).

Today in Gaza, the Israeli army killed five journalists in an airstrike on Nasser Hospital, along with paramedics and civil defense workers, during a live broadcast.



The journalists are:

•Mariam Abu Daqqa

•Muath Abu Taha

•Mohamed Salama

•Ahmed Abu Aziz

•Hossam El-Masry pic.twitter.com/1fSBNr6eZK — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) August 25, 2025

In his final post on Facebook, Douhan had paid tribute to the journalists killed earlier at Nasser Hospital, writing,

“The martyrs of righteousness and conveying the truth, the word and the picture,” he wrote of the slain journalists. “The martyrs of national duty and journalism. To the eternal heavens, moons of the homeland and professional colleagues.”

Human rights organisations and press unions have strongly condemned what they describe as the systematic targeting of journalists. In a statement, the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) denounced the killings as a “heinous crime” and accused Israel of deliberately seeking to “silence the Palestinian voice and obscure the truth.”

Also Read Saudi FM calls for urgent int’l action to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza

The Government Media Office renewed its call on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and other global press organisations to intervene urgently. It urged the international community to hold Israel accountable before international courts and to take immediate measures to protect journalists in conflict zones.

As the war continues, the mounting toll underscores the grave dangers faced by journalists in Gaza, where reporting the truth has become increasingly life-threatening. International watchdogs have warned that the persistent targeting of media workers constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and called for urgent protections for those working on the front lines.