Palestinian runner killed by Israeli fire while seeking food aid in Gaza

Gaza Strip: Palestinian runner Allam Abdullah Al-Amour was killed by Israeli gunfire on Wednesday, August 27, while trying to obtain food aid in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Family members and eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Al-Amour was shot near a site operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-backed initiative criticised for placing aid centres in exposed areas under military control. Since their establishment in late May, more than 2,150 Palestinians have died while seeking food at these distribution points.

Also Read Ex-Palestinian basketball star killed by Israeli forces while seeking food in Gaza

Al-Amour, regarded as a promising talent in Palestinian athletics, secured bronze in the 3,000-metre race at the West Asia Clubs Athletics Championship in Doha in March 2023.

Palestinians bid farewell to international athlete and referee Allam Abdullah Al-Amour, who was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces this morning near the GHF aid distribution center south of Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/ONIkqr2NZ6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 27, 2025

His death brings the number of athletes killed in Gaza since October to more than 660, according to the Palestinian Sports Media Association.

The Palestinian Athletics Federation mourned his death in a statement, describing him as “a determined young man who carried Palestine’s hopes on the track.” The federation added, “He never expected that his end would be a bullet to the head, instead of carrying food to feed his family.”

Gaza’s sports infrastructure has also been devastated. By early July, Israeli strikes had destroyed or damaged 264 facilities, including 12 FIFA-funded stadiums, many of which are now used as shelters for displaced families.

Al-Amour’s death follows that of Palestinian basketball player Mohammed Shaalan, killed on Wednesday, August 20, while searching for food and medicine for his sick daughter.

Humanitarian organisations have condemned the GHF centres as “death traps”, pointing to overcrowding, unpredictable opening hours, and repeated shootings by Israeli soldiers. Since their establishment in late May, more than 2,150 Palestinians have died while seeking food at these distribution points.

Israel’s military campaign has left nearly 63,000 Palestinians dead since October 2023, with thousands more missing under the rubble.