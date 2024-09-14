Parts of Hyderabad to face power outage on Sat

Hyderabad: Parts of the city are likely to face power outage between 10 am and 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 14.

Power outage will be witnessed in areas of Baglimgampalli during the specific time period.

Azamabad assistant divisional engineer (ADE) Vijaya Bhaskar stated that the power outage in the parts of Hyderabad will be due to power repairs.

Achyutreddy Marg, CPM office, Post Office areas will witness power outage over repair works at the 11 KV Azamabad feeder between 10:00 am to 11:30 am.

In Hyderabad’s Sanjeevaiah Nagar a power cut will be witnessed between 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Areas of Sanjeevaiah Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Meeseva, Shivalayam will be affected.

Amid monsoons rains, the power department has been attempting to ensure continuous power supply across Hyderabad, with officials working on complaints of residents.

The Telangana government is taking into serious consideration prolonged and unnotified power cuts in the city. In June, showcase notices were issued to Assistant Divisional Engineer, Operation, Mehdipatnam and Assistant Engineer, Masab Tank over a nine hour power cut in the area of Hyderabad.