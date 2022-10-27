Party’s national leaders’ Parivartan Yatra to boost Cong campaign in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Congress party’s five Parivartan Yatras will be flagged off and led by the party’s national leaders, covering 175 assembly seats. This will put the party campaign in top gear and boost the workers’ morale.

Kutch District Committee president Yajuvendrasinh Jadeja told IANS that one such yatra will start on October 31 from Bhuj district. It will be led by Madhya Pradesh former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, will cover six assembly constituencies in two days and move ahead in Jamnagar and Morbi districts.

The second yatra will be led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Palanpur in North Gujarat and will cover the entire North Gujarat region. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will led the third yatra from Fagvel in Kheda district and travel in Central Gujarat.

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik will led the Parivartan Yatra from Jambusar in Bharuch district and cover the entire South Gujarat. Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead the yatra from Somnath and cover the districts of Saurashtra region.

Party sources said the Central Election Committee met in Delhi and candidates for 137 assembly constituencies have been finalised. The party has already given the green signal to 45 sitting MLAs that they will be renominated.