Passengers offering namaz at Paris airport spark controversy

A picture of Muslim passengers offering namaz in the departure hall of Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris has sparked widespread controversy in France, with some describing the event as an “unfortunate.”

In a picture that widely circulated on social media platforms, dozens of traveller were seen praying in the terminal 2B ahead of a flight to Jordan.

The picture was first shared on X by Noelle Lenoir, a former European affairs minister under right-wing president Jacques Chirac on Sunday, November 5.

“What does the CEO of Aeroports de Paris do when his airport is transformed into a mosque? Is the change in status official?” she captioned the post.

Taking to X, chief executive of operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP), Augustin de Romanet wrote, “This is a regrettable first; dedicated places of worship exist.”

“The border police have been instructed to prohibit this and will increase their vigilance.”

Romanet also warned against exaggerating the scale of the incident “at this time,” referring to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ruling party MP Astrid Panosyan-Bouvet wrote, “There are specially dedicated places of worship at the airport.” The MP added that the authorities had to implement “the rules that prevail in France, including at the airports”.

— Augustin de Romanet (@Romanet) November 5, 2023

Transport Minister Clement Beaune posted on the “X” platform saying that the airport administration is committed to fully implementing the rules and pledged to be firm.