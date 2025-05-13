Mumbai: One topic that will forever be discussed in Bollywood is Salman Khan’s love life and wedding plans. At 59, Bhaijaan remains single, but his personal life continues to create buzz among fans and media circles every time a dating rumour surfaces. From his old relationships to the all the times he spoke about marriage, discussions around Salman’s love life always find their way online.

On Tuesday morning, yet another throwback from the superstar’s past started doing the rounds on the internet, where Salman Khan spoke about why he never tied the knot.

Back in 2018 during appearance at the TiE Global Summit, the actor spoke about how he doesn’t entertain people who ask for money to get their children married. Recalling his father’s modest wedding that cost just Rs 180, Salman jokingly blamed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for making weddings such grand affairs through movies like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

“Marriage has become such a big thing. You spend lakhs and lakhs and crores of money on getting somebody married. I can’t afford that. That’s the reason I am a single man,” he quipped, leaving the audience in splits.

Over the years, Salman has been linked to several actresses. His much-publicised relationship with Aishwarya Rai in the late ’90s grabbed intense media attention. The two met during Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and dated for a few years before an ugly breakup in 2002.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai (Image Source: Reddit)

Before that, Salman was in a serious relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani, whom he met during a TV advertisement shoot early in his career. They were together for nearly a decade and were even on the verge of getting married before things fell apart.

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani (Instagram)

He was later linked to Katrina Kaif, and though the two never officially confirmed their relationship, their bond both on and off screen fueled strong speculation for years. In recent times, Salman is rumoured to be dating Romanian actress and TV presenter Iulia Vantur. The two are often spotted together, keeping the rumour mills alive.