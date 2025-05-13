Pastor, son booked for duping man over ear ailment ‘healing’

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case against a pastor and his son for allegedly cheating and threatening a man under the pretext of curing his ear ailment through prayers.

According to reports, the complaint was filed by Suroju Suman Varma, a video editor from Nalgonda district, who said he approached the pastor at Gurramguda crossroads on May 3 seeking help for a problem in his right ear.

The pastor asked him to return on May 10.

When Varma revisited the premises, the pastor’s son demanded Rs 12,000 to continue the prayer sessions. However, when Varma saw no improvement, he raised concerns. The pastor’s son insisted the prayers were still ongoing and told him to come back after a few days, assuring the amount would be refunded.

Later, when Varma asked for the money, the pastor’s son assaulted and threatened to kill him. Realising he had been cheated, Varma approached the police.

A case has been filed under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 115(2) (forfeiture of property), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).