Pawan Kalyan voices concern over attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday voiced deep concern over the recent attacks on 24 fishermen from Tamil Nadu in the Bay of Bengal.

He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take note of these repeated incidents to address these recurring situations in an amicable manner.

The Jana Sena leader took to social platform X to express his deep concern over the recent incidents involving 24 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, reported across five separate occurrences in the Bay of Bengal.

The recent incidents involving 24 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, reported across five separate occurrences in the Bay of Bengal, are a matter of deep concern. It is distressing to learn that these fishermen from Nagapattinam district have faced hardships and sustained… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 5, 2025

“It is distressing to learn that these fishermen from Nagapattinam district have faced hardships and sustained injuries, reportedly due to confrontations at sea, which have also impacted their livelihoods. In the light of the longstanding cordial and warm relationship shared by India and Sri Lanka, I respectfully urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note of these repeated incidents to address these recurring situations in an amicable manner,” said the actor-politician.

“It is imperative that the governments of India and Sri Lanka engage in constructive and sustained dialogue to address these concerns in a spirit of mutual cooperation. I also appeal for continued efforts to uphold the safety and dignity of fishermen on both sides and to reinforce respect for maritime boundaries through collaborative understanding and goodwill,” he added.

About 24 fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district were allegedly attacked by Sri Lankan nationals in five separate mid-sea incidents on Friday. The Sri Lankan nationals reportedly came in multiple boats and assaulted the fishermen with iron rods, knives, PVC pipes, and bamboo poles.

The incidents occurred off the southeastern coast of Tamil Nadu and involved the fishermen from Akkaraipettai, Vellapallam, Seruthur, and Arcot Thurai villages.

Six fishermen sustained head injuries, 10 suffered internal injuries, and eight escaped without harm.

The Nagapattinam Marine Police have registered a case and are investigating.