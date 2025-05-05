TN Fisheries Dept steps up coastal patrols to tackle illegal fishing amid 61-day ban period

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has intensified patrolling in the coastal waters of Thoothukudi following multiple complaints of illegal fishing during the 61-day annual fishing ban, which aims to conserve marine biodiversity.

The ban, effective from April 15 to June 14, prohibits mechanised boats and trawlers from fishing in Tamil Nadu’s territorial waters to allow fish stocks to regenerate during peak breeding season.

Two mechanised boats have been deployed for sea patrols in Thoothukudi, with operations spearheaded by the Assistant Director of Fisheries.

The patrol team includes fisheries officials, Coastal Security Group personnel, and seven representatives from the local Fishermen Association to ensure transparency and coordination.

Thoothukudi Fishermen Association officials reported that despite the ban, fishermen from Kanniyakumari and Kerala have been venturing into Thoothukudi’s waters.

Local fishermen have expressed concerns that these intrusions undermine the purpose of the ban and pose a threat to marine resources.

Speaking to IANS, Pugal, secretary of the Tharuvaikulam Deep Sea Fishermen Welfare Association, said: “The fisheries department must remain vigilant round the clock. We have seen fishermen from the west coast entering our waters, which is unfair when we are strictly adhering to the ban. We request the government to strengthen patrols by involving the Indian Coast Guard and marine police to prevent such violations.”

Officials confirmed that over 550 mechanised vessels from Thoothukudi, Tharuvaikulam, and Vembar harbours are currently anchored in compliance with the ban.

The state government is also providing Rs 8,000 in financial aid to each registered fisherman during this period to support their livelihoods.

A senior Fisheries Department official noted: “We are fully committed to enforcing the ban and are responding promptly to every report of illegal fishing. Patrols are being carried out daily, and any breaches will be dealt with firmly. We have also instructed fishermen to report any suspicious vessels immediately.”

In addition, the Fisheries Department has cautioned Tamil Nadu’s traditional fishermen not to fish in Andhra Pradesh’s territorial waters, where the ban also applies to country boats.

This advisory comes after several incidents where Tamil Nadu fishermen were attacked and their catches confiscated by locals in Andhra waters.

“Even though our traditional craft are allowed to fish within Tamil Nadu waters, Andhra Pradesh has banned all fishing activities. We have advised our fishermen to stay clear of those waters to avoid conflicts,” said a retired Fisheries Department official.

The Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983, mandates this annual ban to safeguard marine biodiversity and ensure sustainable fishing practices.

Enforcement measures include anchoring of mechanised boats, coastal surveillance, and strict penalties for violators.

With over 1,500 mechanised boats anchored across Tamil Nadu’s coast during this period, fishermen’s associations have reiterated their appeal for robust enforcement to maintain ecological balance and fairness.