Pawri girl Dananeer removed from BIG projects for supporting Palestine

Islamabad: Scores of people have lost their lives in the Palestine and Israel conflict and tension has escalated more over the past one month. There are several celebrities who have openly spoken about the war and advocated for the ceasefire. A few of them have been targeted and have lost various projects.

In the latest, Dananeer Mobeen better known as ‘Pawri Girl’ who hails from Pakistan has claimed that she was thrown out of various projects she was part of, after supporting Palestine. A post shared by akbuzzofficial on their Instagram page reads that Dananeer Mobeen has disclosed the professional setbacks she faced for supporting people of Palestine.

Dananeer Mobeen has been openly speaking about Israel and sharing posts on Instagram. She has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram and is considered among the popular content creators of Pakistan.

Dananeer Mobeen has become the full time actress in Pakistan after her video went viral. She played the role in Pakistani drama ‘Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri’ and won the Best Emerging Actress award too. She also featured in popular Pakistani drama ‘Sinf-r-Ahaan’.