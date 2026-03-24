Peddapalli Lok Sabha MP accuses Centre for repeatedly ignoring Telangana

Hyderabad: Peddapalli Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna launched a sharp attack on the Centre, accusing it of consistently ignoring Telangana’s interest, unfair fund allocation and discrimination against Dalits.

During a debate on the Finance Bill, Vamsi Krishna alleged that the southern state contributes hugely in taxes but receives nothing in return from the Union government.

“Peddapalli has Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). In total, my constituency contributes Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore, but gets back only Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore, which is equivalent to peanuts. This is not fair,” he said.

Unfair funds allocation, delay in development projects

The MP alleged that the Centre has failed to sanction funds for development projects, including the construction of an agriculture university, a mining university and an ESI hospital for Singareni workers.

He raised the issue of pensions for Singareni workers, stating that demands to increase monthly pensions to Rs 10,000 have been repeatedly ignored.

He questioned the government’s move to shift a proposed semiconductor project from Pedapalli to Andhra Pradesh. “We sought a semiconductor facility with Rs 100 crore investment. But it has been abruptly shifted to Andhra. I do not understand why,” he said.

He said Pedapalli’s heritage sites, like Koti Lingala Temple, Ramagiri Fort and Buddhist Stupa, have not received any funding despite multiple requests. “This will likely affect tourism,” he said.

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This govt is anti-Dalit: Vamsi Krishna

On the increasing and systematic Dalit discrimination across India, Vamsi Krishna, who belongs to the community, called the Union government “anti-Dalit.”

“Even now, there is a dent in Dalit representation in India’s startup ecosystem. Out of nearly one lakh startups, very few are led by Dalit founders,” he said.

He demanded the Centre consider tax benefits for Dalit founders and employees, incentives for companies employing Dalits and improved capital access for Dalit entrepreneurs.