‘Perfect 300’: Hyderabad boy tops JEE mains; here is how he prepared

Hyderabad: Over 50 students from Telangana have scored above 280 marks in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains while one from Hyderabad secured rank 1 in JEE mains session II by scoring a perfect 300.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the final NTA Scores for JEE (Main) 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)

A total of 43 candidates have received a 100 NTA Score.

A total of 9 lakh students appeared for JEE Mains session 2 in 2023.

In this regard, NTA conducted JEE Mains Session 2 Exam on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15.(

Hyderabad lad secures perfect score of 300 in JEE Mains

Singaraju Venkat K, from Vijay Nagar, has achieved the perfect score of 300 in JEE Mains exam, Session II.

He aspires to study at IIT Bombay and pursue computer science and also aims at building a career in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The boy’s parents were overwhelmed and said that they were confident of him cracking the exam as he studied for more than 12 hours a day.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana's Singaraju Venkat Koundinya who secured AIR 1 in JEE (Main) 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) speaks about his preparations and daily schedule. pic.twitter.com/lrcIzrkj5i — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

18 students from Telangana welfare school qualify for advanced JEE

Eighteen students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli qualified in the JEE mains and will be appearing for JEE-advanced this year.

After the declaration of the results of the JEE Mains on Saturday, the principal of the residential school, Inala Saidulu said that out of the 33 students from the institution who appeared for the JEE mains, 18 qualified for the advanced.

While Tejavath Siddu topped by securing 81.37 per cent under the ST category, Munjam Anjanna got 74.98 per cent followed by V Rajul Kumar, Chunarkar Akhileshwar and P Vishal from the institution.

Regional coordinating officer K Swarupa Rani and Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah congratulated the toppers.

Other toppers from the state include Guthikonda Abhiram who secured the rank 17 in the nation, Pulari Gnana Kousik Reddy ranked 20, Ramesh Surya Theja ranked 21, Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy, ranked 40 and Evuri Mohana Sreedhara Reddy ranked 41.

With a score of 99.99, Kukkala Aashritha Reddy stands atop the list of the female toppers of Telangana.

